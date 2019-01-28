Snowstorm leads to several accidents, road closures, delays at DIA

DENVER — A snowstorm led to several accidents and across the Denver metro area and in the mountains, and delays at Denver International Airport.

Several cities went on accident alert, including Denver, Aurora, Longmont and Broomfield.

Westbound Interstate 70 was closed at Pecos Street because of several crashes. It reopened about 8:10 a.m.

Speer Boulevard was blocked off at Interstate 25 in Denver because of numerous slide-offs. As of 8:30 a.m., the Denver Police Department said it had responded to 78 traffic accidents.

In Aurora, an accident involving an RTD light rail train closed traffic in all directions of South Sable Boulevard and East Exposition Avenue. The closure is expected to last for several hours, the Aurora Police Department said.

In Wheat Ridge, a jackknifed semitruck snarled traffic on westbound Interstate 70 at Highway 58.

Southbound Kipling Street was closed in Wheat Ridge between West 38th Avenue and West 32nd Avenue because of slick conditions on the hill.

In the mountains, eastbound Interstate 70 was closed at Silverthorne because of a vehicle fire in the Eisenhower Tunnel. There was no estimate for when it would reopen.

Buses and trains were also experiencing delays across the Denver metro area, RTD said.

