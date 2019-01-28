Snowfall totals from Monday morning storm

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow, strong winds Monday morning
Posted 9:30 am, January 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31AM, January 28, 2019

DENVER — A snowstorm brought heavy bands of snow to the mountains and across the Denver metro area on Monday morning.

Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all cities and locations have reporting stations.

10:30 a.m. totals

  • Arvada: 3 inches
  • Aurora: 4.8 inches
  • Bailey: 3.1 inches
  • Brighton: 1 inch
  • Broomfield: 10.3 inches
  • Boulder: 4.9 inches
  • Castle Rock: 2.4 inches
  • Centennial: 4 inches
  • Denver: 7.4 inches
  • Elizabeth: 2 inches
  • Englewood: 4.2 inches
  • Erie: 5 inches
  • Evergreen: 6.3 inches
  • Federal Heights: 4 inches
  • Genesee: 7 inches
  • Golden: 2.9 inches
  • Greenwood Village: 4.8 inches
  • Highlands Ranch: 2.5 inches
  • Lafayette: 5.5 inches
  • Lakewood: 4 inches
  • Littleton: 4 inches
  • Longmont: 2.6 inches
  • Louisville: 8.8 inches
  • Lyons: 2 inches
  • Niwot: 3.5 inches
  • Northglenn: 3.1 inches
  • Parker: 2.5 inches
  • Superior: 10.3 inches
  • Tiny Town: 5.5 inches
  • Westminster: 11.6 inches
