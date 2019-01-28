Ski Cooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's all about pure, authentic, down-to-earth skiing. Our mountain offers you 41 trails served by 4 lifts, spanning 400 lift-served acres. And if you’re in the mood for an even bigger adventure, our Snowcat Skiing Tours on Chicago Ridge deliver you long, epic runs on 2,600 acres of wide-open powder bowls and glades. Go to SkiCooper.com for more information or call 800-707-6114.