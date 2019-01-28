Shooting in Chipotle parking lot leaves 1 wounded in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Gunshots rang out in the parking lot of a Commerce City Chipotle restaurant, leaving one person wounded.
It happened at 5988 Dahlia St. Monday night.
Initial reports indicate two people met to exchange products from a business exchange set up online. One person involved said their property was stolen before being shot in the leg.
One person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Customers pinned down the shooter until police arrived and took the suspect into custody . A mobile crime lab is set up in the parking lot.
39.804017 -104.930832AlertMe