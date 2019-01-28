× Passenger seriously injured after being ejected from RTD train

AURORA, Colo. — A passenger was seriously injured when they were ejected from an RTD train after it derailed on Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The R-Line train derailed near South Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue during Monday morning’s snowstorm.

Other passengers also reported minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries is not known.

The incident remains under investigation.

Crews are on scene working to put the train back on the tracks and resume service.