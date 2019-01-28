Park County sheriff says 17-year-old was ‘purposefully set on fire and burned alive’ in December 2017

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The Park County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that they believe 17-year-old Maggie Long was “purposefully set on fire and burned alive” inside her Bailey home on Dec. 1, 2017.

Sheriff Tom McGraw said that there are three suspects still at large in the case who they say spent a “significant amount of time inside the home” with Maggie..

Authorities released new sketches of the suspects but said that the suspects may have changed appearances since the incident.

“We believe this was a targeted crime and that there are at least three suspects still at large,” McGraw said during a press conference on Monday. “Maggie was purposely set on fire and burned alive.”

McGraw also said that the reward in case has been increased to $50,000 and a new website, MaggieLongTaskForce.com, has been created so the public can leave anonymous tips.

Take a look at these suspects and the evidence in the #MaggieLong case. https://t.co/gyvOYZn3Sm has more information and ways for the public to leave tips. The reward money has doubled. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/KgLHTuiJfi — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) January 28, 2019

“Somebody knows what happened,” said McGraw. “Every tip will be addressed.”

The case remains under investigation. CBI, ATF, and the FBI Denver Division will continue to assist the Park County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

You can watch the full update on our Facebook page.