Snow for Monday commute, then clearing; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow is likely for the Monday morning commute across the Front Range, foothills and Palmer Divide with 0-3 inches of total accumulation and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Snow tapers off toward noon, then sunshine breaks out in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach about 30 degrees.

Mountain snow also continues until noon, then tapers off. with 2-6 inches of accumulation. Mountain wind gusts could hit 60 mph with highs in the teens and 20s.

There will be sunny skies on Tuesday from the Front Range to the mountains as a warmer, drier pattern settles in through Saturday.

Highs will gradually climb through the week, reaching 55 degrees by Friday and Saturday across the Front Range.

The next storm system arrives in the mountains on Saturday night and continues through Monday. Heavy snow accumulations are possible.

That snow might affect the Front Range on Sunday and Monday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.