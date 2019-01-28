× ‘Hamilton’ to return to Denver in 2020

DENVER — The smash-hit musical “Hamilton” will return to Denver in 2020 following a popular run at the Buell Theatre last year.

“Hamilton” will return to the Buell stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from Aug. 12, 2020 to Oct. 4, 2020.

Information about tickets will be released at a later time.

The musical tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

It features original music that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway. The music, lyrics and script were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Hamilton” got a record setting 16 Tony nominations and won 11 awards, including Best Musical, in 2016.