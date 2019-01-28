A break from the snow: Temperatures will warm to 40s, 50s in Denver this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The storm that hit us with a good round of snow on Monday morning is racing out of the state.

Under clear skies, temperatures will dip into the single digits across most of metro Denver on Monday night. There could be some icy spots overnight and early on Tuesday where there is still snow on the roads.

We look quiet and dry with plenty of sunshine through the end of the work week.

Temperatures will be in the chilly 30s on Tuesday. We reach the 40s on Wednesday and hit the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

Obviously, there will be plenty of melting of our recent snow. So, make sure your windshield washer is topped off because there will be wet roads for several days.

We are tracking our next chance for snow looking to arrive on Sunday.

Right now, accumulations look light, but we will watch that forecast closely. The snow looks to be gone before the Monday morning drive which is great news after the nightmare that was this morning's commute.

