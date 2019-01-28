5 Houston police officers wounded in shooting

HOUSTON, Texas — Five Houston police officers were shot Monday, according to the city’s Chief of Police, Art Acevedo.

We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 28, 2019

Acevado tweeted about the shooting at 4:10 p.m., asking for prayers for the wounded officers.

Houston station KHOU reports that one officer was taken to the hospital by Life Flight; the others were transported by ambulance.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the suspect is down. The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood. Police have not detailed what led up to the shooting.

The conditions of all the officers has not been released.

Colorado law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting Monday afternoon.

Aurora Police tweeted that they are “sending prayers to our brothers and sisters at Houston police”

Sending prayers to our brothers and sisters at @houstonpolice. https://t.co/taUkrZiBDS — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 28, 2019

Colorado Springs police shared a similar sentiment, posting that they are “keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers! Hoping for the best!”

Keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers! Hoping for the best! https://t.co/PhY9sunzhQ — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 28, 2019

