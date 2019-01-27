× Warmer, windy Sunday ahead of Monday morning snow

DENVER — Temperatures will jump above average this afternoon, with highs well into the 50s. Wind will be an issue through the day, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible across the Front Range.

Expect a mixture of sun and clouds through the day.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for the Monday morning drive as a cold front pushes through the Front Range.

Snow will first form in the high country and far norther border of Colorado and Wyoming after midnight. Snow will dip south through the morning, impacting the Denver morning commute.

Expect periods of heavy snow, strong wind creating visibility issues and a significant drop in temperatures. Wind chill conditions Monday morning may dip below zero in some neighborhoods.

Snow will quickly move out of the area by lunchtime, leaving behind a trace to 3 inches of accumulated snow. Clouds will clear throughout the day, with a peek of sunshine expected by the afternoon. Expect highs to rebound to the low 30s by the afternoon.

Cooler air will remain Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs staying in the 30s.

Sunshine and warmer weather will make a return to the Front Range for the remainder of the work week, with highs soaring back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

