Vandal causes ‘extensive damage’ to busts of former politicians at Colorado State Capitol

DENVER — A suspect is on the loose after someone broke into the Colorado State Capitol early Sunday morning and smashed several busts of former politicians, the Colorado State Patrol said.

It’s unknown how the suspect got into the building because there were no signs of forced entry.

Police said the suspect did not steal anything but caused “extensive damage” and then left the building.

There is surveillance video of the incident, but authorities tell FOX31 that they will not be releasing it on Sunday.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

