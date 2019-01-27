Snow, strong winds move in during Monday morning commute: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gusty winds out of the west brought mild temperatures to Denver today with a high of 50 degrees. Winds will switch direction to the north late tonight bringing snowfall, colder temperatures, and gusty winds for Monday morning.

Snowfall will start in the northern mountains and northern Front Range after midnight tonight and will shift slowly south reaching Denver by early morning. Snow will fall through the morning commute in most spots. Along with the snow, winds will be gusting up to 40mph from the north. This will create low visibility and drop windchill temperatures into the single digits. Roads could turn slick quickly so be sure to allow extra time to get to where you need to be Monday morning.

Snowfall will taper off around noon with clear skies moving in for the afternoon and evening.

Thanks to gusty winds, this will be a snow banding event. This means that some locations will see a band of heavy snow when areas nearby don't see any snowfall. Keep that in mind when looking at the totals because they will vary based on where the snow bands set up.

We are predicting 0-2 inches of snow for metro Denver. Totals will be closer to 1-3" on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills. The northern Front Range and NE plains could see a dusting but most spots that direction won't see any accumulation.

Drier weather moves in for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will warm up gradually and will reach the 50s again on Friday and Saturday. Another chance of snow arrives late next Sunday into Monday.

