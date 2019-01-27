Phillip Lindsay went to Pro Bowl practice disguised as a Broncos superfan

ORLANDO, Fla. — Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay couldn’t play in the Pro Bowl, despite being the first undrafted offensive rookie in history to be named to the game, but that didn’t stop him from having fun.

After he suffered a wrist injury in a week 14 loss to the Oakland Raiders, the NFL announced Lindsay would be a social media contributor for the league.

Part of that role? Going to Pro Bowl practice disguised as a Broncos superfan. Which, let’s be honest, isn’t much of a disguise because Lindsay is a Colorado-native and basically a Broncos superfan in real life.

He wore his No. 30 Broncos jersey, an orange wig, large orange sunglasses and two foam fingers as he pretended to get autographs from teammates Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr.

He even led chants in the crowd as he cheered on Miller. At one point he got the crowd to chant “Von, Von, Von, Von.”

One fellow spectator even told Lindsay to sit down to which he replied “you stand up!”

Hopefully next time Lindsay is named to the Pro Bowl, he’ll actually get to play in the game. But he has his eyes set on another bowl.