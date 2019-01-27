× Suspect in custody after 2 Denver officers shot, injured

DENVER — The Denver Police Department says a suspect is in custody after two officers were shot and injured midday Sunday.

The officers were allegedly shot by a barricaded person near 6th Avenue and Inca Street. The area is roughly one mile south of downtown near the Santa Fe Art District.

Police received a report of shots fired about 11:41 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a shell casing on the sidewalk. At 1:29 p.m., two officers were shot. Other officers dragged them to safety.

Sources said that both the officers were shot in the abdomen and leg.

About 4 p.m., Mayor Michael Hancock confirmed the officers were receiving treatment at Denver Health Medical Center and are both in fair condition, meaning their vital signs are stable and they are conscious.

A third officer with DPD’s SWAT team was injured in an automobile crash while responding to the scene. DPD said that officer is in good condition.

Both officers injured in the shooting are men. According to DPD, one of the officers is a veteran of the force; the other is a rookie who recently graduated from the police academy.

“They demonstrated great courage in responding to this kind of call in the first place,” said DPD Chief Paul Pazen.

Pazen said he had spoken to one of the officers and reported he was in good spirits.

Around 5:30 p.m., flames were seen coming from the home where the suspect is believed to have been located. The Denver Fire Department responded. By 6 p.m., flames were no longer visible, but smoke was still coming from the house.

Also around 6 p.m., a team with a K-9 officer took the suspect into custody.