× Person arrested over Snapchat post regarding Grandview High School; ‘no credible threat’

AURORA, Colo. — One person has been arrested after a student at Grandview High School in Aurora saw a “concerning” social media post, according to the school’s principal.

Grandview principal Lisa Roberts sent a message to the Grandview community Sunday evening. She did not elaborate on what the social media post contained, but said there is currently “no credible threat” against the high school.

The post was shared via Snapchat, Roberts said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be additional security and police presence at Grandview tomorrow morning. We thank the Aurora Police Department for their swift action in investigating this case and making an arrest,” Roberts said in her message.

The principal also thanked the school’s security coordinator and said that students’ safety is Grandview’s highest priority.

Grandview is part of the Cherry Creek School District.