Lady Gaga brings out ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star Bradley Cooper to sing ‘Shallow’ during Las Vegas concert

LAS VEGAS — Lady Gaga brought out her “A Star is Born” co-star and director, Bradley Cooper, for a surprise performance at her “Enigma” show in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The two took the stage at the Park Theater at Park MGM to sing their duet, “Shallow,” live for the first time ever.

After Cooper joined her on stage he joked that he couldn’t “hear anything” and has “never used” in-ears before.

Throughout the performance Gaga played the piano while Cooper stood near her.

Cooper and Gaga are nominated for seven categories in the 91st Academy Awards, including best actor and best actress for the movie. The song also recieved a nomination for best original song.

The track has already won awards at the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Gaga is in Las Vegas for two residencies, Enigma and Jazz & Piano.