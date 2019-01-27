Investigators ask for public’s help solving Littleton bowling alley cold-case murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Catching a murderer 17 years later isn’t easy, but Detective Sam Mullins and the investigators working at the Littleton Police Department aren’t willing to give up.

On Jan. 27, 2002, police say they got a call from a woman just before midnight. She said she saw a suspicious man walking out of the AMF Broadway Lanes on South Broadway in Littleton. The caller said she went into the bowling alley and found dead bodies.

“In this instance, we have three people who were killed. And these people were husbands, father, mother, brother, son,” Mullins said. “Those are families that need answers as to why this occurred.”

The victims -- James Springer, Erin Golla and Robert Zajac -- were all shot to death, according to police. The suspect stole money out of the business’ safe as well. Police say Springer and Gold both worked at the alley. Zajac was a customer.

“In any cold case, you get tips. The question is: what’s the validity of the tip and how we go about going through and determining where that tip is going to lead us?" Mullins said.

Over the years, investigators have gotten hundreds of tips, but they still haven’t gotten the one that would crack the case open, narrowing down the identity of the sketched suspect.

“People may think, 'How minuscule that I may know a minor detail from that evening?'" Mullins said. “There’s never a minor detail. Any detail is important to us in these type of investigations.”

Anyone with information about the case or who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Anonymous tips are accepted. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.