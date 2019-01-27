Sources: 2 Denver police officers shot at 6th and Inca; suspect barricaded

DENVER — Two Denver police officers were shot by a barricaded suspect near 6th Avenue and Inca Street on Sunday afternoon, sources told FOX31. The area is roughly one mile south of downtown near the Santa Fe Art District.

DPD said the officers were taken to a hospital with good prognoses. Sources said that both the officers were shot in the abdomen and leg. As of about 3 p.m., they were reported to be in fair condition at Denver Health Medical Center, meaning their vital signs are stable and they are conscious.

Sources say one of the injured officers is a rookie who recently graduated from the police academy.

Only update on condition of the two officers available at this point is that both are in “fair” condition #KDVR pic.twitter.com/sJOxXNcGQi — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) January 27, 2019

The suspect is barricaded inside a home. Shortly before 4 p.m., DPD said the suspect had not been taken into custody.

Several dozen police officers are at the location.

DPD is urging people to avoid the area.

6th Avenue is shut down past Kalamath Street. Santa Fe Drive is closed at West 5th Avenue.

