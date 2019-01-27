Family claims they were kicked off flight after passengers complain about body odor

MIAMI — A Detroit family claims they were kicked off an American Airlines flight in Miami after the airline told them passengers complained about their body odor.

“There’s no body odor that we have,” Yossi Adler told WPLG at Miami International Airport. “There’s nothing wrong with us.”

Adler along with his wife Jennie and their 19-month-old baby were wrapping up their vacation in Miami and heading back home to Detroit on Wednesday night when they were escorted off their flight.

“All of a sudden they took us off, closed the gate, and they said sorry sir some people complained you had body odor and we are not letting you back on,” Adler said.

The family said that the airline told them their luggage would be taken off the plane, but that didn’t happen, leaving them with only the clothes on their back.

“They have our car seat, stroller, everything,” Jennie Adler said.

In a statement to WPLG, American Airlines confirmed that the Adler’s were removed from the flight because of complaints about their body odor.

“Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor,” the statement said. “They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday.”

“We stopped several people in the airport and, it’s embarrassing, but we asked them, ‘Do you think we smell? Because we just got kicked off a plane for smelling,” Jennie Adler said.

The Adler’s told WPLG that they were able to get back to Detroit and reunited with their luggage, but Yossi Adler said he wants to know the real reason they were kicked off the plane.

“I’m very frustrated,” he told WPLG. “I want them to own up to what really happened and to tell me the truth. What was it?”