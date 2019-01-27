3 things to know about Monday’s snowstorm

DENVER — While metro Denver saw highs in the 50s Sunday, temperatures will plummet as a snowstorm arrives Monday, which is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Meteorologist Jessica Lebel says there are three main things to know about the storm:

1. Snow showers are expected during the morning commute. This will create slick roads in some spots and could make the drive slower than normal for many people.

2. Subfreezing temperatures are expected. Temperatures will fall to the teens Monday morning, with wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures will remain below freezing for all of Monday.

3. Winds will be strong. Winds will gust up to 35 mph out of the north, causing reduced visibility for drivers and creating single-digit wind chills Monday morning.