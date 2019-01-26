Truck driver logs 4.6 million crash-free miles

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — A truck driver in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area is earning nationwide acclaim after he reportedly drove 4.6 million miles without a crash.

According to KARE, 74-year-old Art Stoen retired, but got bored and returned to work at Kane Transport two years later. He was recently named “Driver of the Year” by the Minnesota Trucking Association.

“It was pretty exciting. I didn’t expect to get it,” Stoen told KARE.

The station reports that Stoen has driven 4.6 million miles without a significant accident.

“I’m not sure I’ve met someone who’s had four-and-half-million accident-free miles. He’s pretty unique in that respect,” John Hausladen, president of the Minnesota Trucking Association, told KARE.

After 55 years behind the wheel – during which he drove 4.6 million miles – Art Stoen has been named Minnesota Truck Driver of the Year. 4.6 million miles equals roughly 19 trips to the moon. Art did it without a single significant accident. More on KARE at 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/mu6m2pO4zh — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) January 25, 2019

Stoen said he’s avoided crashes by paying attention, not being in a hurry and doing the speed limit.

“I mostly like the scenery, getting out, getting out in the open,” Stoen told the Twin Cities station.

The co-owner of Kane Transport said Stoen plans to go on vacation shortly.

“What is he going to do? He’s going to drive. He just loves it,” the co-owner said.