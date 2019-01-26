× Suspected child rapist at large in southern Colorado

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of raping, molesting and beating children is at large in southern Colorado. The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that 29-year-old Raymond M. Hernandez is known to be in the town of San Luis.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hernandez was recently charged with molesting two children and beating a third in Peñasco, New Mexico. He is also accused of raping a child.

Authorities did not provide further details as to the circumstances of Hernandez’s alleged crimes.

Anyone who knows where Hernandez may be is encouraged to call 911.