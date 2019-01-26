× Suspect accused of hitting CSP trooper with car identified

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The suspect accused of intentionally ramming a Colorado State Patrol trooper with a vehicle on the 6th Avenue Freeway in Lakewood Friday evening has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffrey Huntley.

According to LPD, the trooper was finishing a traffic stop on the westbound side of 6th Avenue near Simms Street when a driver flagged him down to say a truck had crashed into a guardrail a short distance east of the trooper’s location.

The trooper began reversing to that area when Huntley allegedly rammed the trooper’s vehicle.

The trooper was taken to the hospital “to be checked out,” CSP said. Just before 7:20 p.m., the agency said the trooper had been released from the hospital and is recovering.

One lane of traffic was allowed through the area while authorities investigated. All lanes have since reopened.