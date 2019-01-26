× Slightly warmer weekend, snow returns Monday

Temperatures will jump above average to kick off the weekend, as highs soar into the mid-40s this afternoon. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds across the Front Range. Meanwhile in the mountains, a few scattered snow showers can’t be ruled out as temps stay in the 20s.

Sunday will offer warmer weather, as highs reach back into the mid-50s. We’ll remain mostly sunny in the Denver metro area with pockets of breezy conditions. Similar to Saturday, a few mountain snow showers can be expected.

Conditions change Sunday night. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is in effect for Monday morning, as a strong cold front will bring cooler temperatures and the chance of snow. This system looks similar to Thursday when dealing with timing and totals. Snow looks possible in the metro area during the Monday morning commute as temperatures drop into the 20s. Showers will continue through the lunchtime hour, clearing by Monday afternoon. Totals look to range from a trace to three inches across the Denver metro and eastern plains.

We’ll dry out for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures will stay in the 30s Monday and Tuesday, but rebound back into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.