× One seriously injured in stabbing near downtown Denver

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department are investigating a stabbing near downtown.

According to DPD, the stabbing occurred in the 700 block of East 20th Avenue, which is just northeast of downtown. One male victim was taken to the hospital with a serious injury, police said.

DPD said no suspect information was available.

A police spokesperson said the stabbing happened outside the Safeway located northwest of the intersection of North Clarkson Street and East 20th Avenue. The victim then went inside the grocery store for help, resulting in blood on the floor.

The Safeway will be closed until Sunday while police investigate.