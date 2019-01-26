Officer involved in crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood police officer was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the crash occurred at West Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

LPD said only minor injuries have been reported.

The intersection is shut down as authorities investigate.

The crash is separate from one involving a Colorado State Patrol trooper on the 6th Avenue Freeway in Lakewood Friday evening.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more.