Mild Sunday before Monday morning snow

DENVER -- Temperatures will warm up about 10 degrees for Sunday before our next snowstorm moves in Monday morning.

Sunday will be breezy to gusty in the eastern mountains and along the Front Range. Downsloping winds will bring mild temperatures into the 50s for Denver. Colorado's central and northern mountains will see afternoon and evening snow showers on Sunday.

Snowfall will move into Denver early Monday morning and will stick around through the morning commute before clearing out around noon.

The main impacts will be gusty winds up to 35 mph, slick roads and reduced visibility for the morning commute, and below-freezing temperatures. Allow extra time to get to where you need to be on Monday morning.

This storm system won't bring a lot of snow. Totals will be around or under an inch for metro Denver with up to two inches possible along the Palmer Divide and into the foothills. The northern Front Range and northeastern Plains will have a tough time seeing any accumulation from this storm system. Colorado's central and northern mountains will see 2 to 6 inches of snow.

The rest of the week will be dry in Denver. Temperatures will slowly warm up each day and will return to the 50s by Friday and Saturday.

