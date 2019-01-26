Loveland officer released from hospital after being involved in crash

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland Police Department officer suffered minor injuries after he was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to LPD, Officer Kevin Havel was stopped in traffic on westbound East Eisenhower Boulevard near Sculptor Drive when a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old crashed into the back of the officer’s patrol car. The teen was driving a Hyundai and was going about 50 mph.

The impact forced Havel’s car into a Toyota Tundra pickup in front of him. Havel sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He has since been released.

The two people in the Toyota and the driver of the Hyundai were uninjured.

Both the patrol car and the Hyundai were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene, LPD said.

The Hyundai driver was cited for careless driving resulting in injury.