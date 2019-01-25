Warmer weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We get to enjoy a good deal of sunshine for the weekend along with milder temperatures. We will reach the mid to upper 40s on Saturday followed by warmer readings in the mid 50s on Sunday. It will turn a little breezy to windy on Sunday as our next cold front heads our way.

We are forecasting snow to arrive very early on Monday. It will be blustery and colder with highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees. And, a few inches of accumulation is possible. So, your Monday morning drive could be slick and slow. And, a few late day snow showers could also impact your drive home.

We will be dry for the remainder of next week. However, temperatures will stay in the chilly 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday before milder 40s & 50s return by the end of the week.

