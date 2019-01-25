Restaurant Report Card: Food storage issues lead to serious health code violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Champa Street Burger Works

Health inspectors found 11 critical health code violations in December. The issues include:

Raw beef patties were stored over ready-to-eat hot dogs.

Seven bins of French fries were tossed.

Employees were not washing their hands.

Heavy mold build-up was reported in the ice machine.

Manager Robert Jones sent the follow email:

“We made all of the necessary corrections, and even took the extra step for myself and the kitchen manager re-complete a ServSafe class between the time of the first inspection and the final inspection. Our number-one priority is for the continuous, safe service of all or our products, and have always followed the direction of the health department and appreciate their expertise and leadership.

Michael Lucero, Senior Environmental Health Specialist at the Jefferson County Public Health Department, sent a notification that our inspector performed a second follow-up at our establishment and found it to be in compliance.

Again, our number-one priority is to our customers -- serving hot, delicious food in a safe and consistent manner following all health department standards.”

Champa Street Burger Works is located at 7085 West Alaska Drive in Lakewood.

Pho 92

A Jefferson County inspector found 13 serious issues in December. Among the violations:

Manager was not trained food safety.

Open containers of raw meat were stored over sauces and vegetables.

No sanitizer available.

Sinks were blocked.

Pho 92 sent an email that says: “The violations have been corrected the same day. The restaurant passed the following inspection.”

Pho 92 is on West Ken Caryl Avenue in Ken Caryl.

Corona’s Mexican Grill

The Corona’s on West 88th Avenue celebrated an “A” for three perfect surprise inspections in a row.

General Manager Faviola McClanahan said:

“It starts with me, the general manager, doing the ServSafe course and training your staff. You have to make it a culture, so every day, you have to make sure your staff knows what they are doing -- new staff, old staff -- and to make it a point that is part of their job every single day. That way, when the health inspection comes, we are not hit with, 'Oh my gosh, the health inspector is here.' But if you set that as a culture and it’s an everyday habit. And make that a habit: opening and closing procedures, temping the food, cleaning. Cleanliness is huge for us. Then, it’s easy after that.”

Corona’s Mexican Grill is at 7617 West 88th Avenue in Westminster.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County