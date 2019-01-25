Quit Smoking

Quitting smoking is among the most common New Year's Resolutions. Many people try to do it on their own with little success. The Colorado Quitline is a free service and can help people successfully quit tobacco addiction.. If you have a question for the quitline for yourself or someone you love call 1-800-quit-now. You can also get more information at CoQuitLine.orgAlertMe
