President Trump signs bill to reopen federal government for 3 weeks

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a bill that temporarily opens the federal government for three weeks, ending the longest shutdown in U.S. history at 35 days.

The White House says Trump signed the measure after the Senate and House each passed it Friday.

Trump backed down from his demand that Congress provide more border wall money before federal agencies get back to work. But he warns that the government could shut down again “if we don’t get a fair deal from Congress.”

He is also holding out the possibility of taking executive action.

The agreement to open the government came as about 800,000 federal employees missed their second consecutive paycheck.

As part of the deal, a bipartisan committee of House and Senate lawmakers is being formed to review border security recommendations.

In Colorado, this will start to pay an estimated 15,000 federal employees who’ve been furloughed or forced to work without pay.

This includes EPA employee Sherrie Kinard, who FOX31 first introduced you to a few weeks ago.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” she said, after hearing that the shutdown is over. “I’m excited to go back to work. I’m excited to get back pay, so I can catch everything up.”

This includes paying for extra therapy for her two special needs sons.

Kinard is still on edge, though. She – along with many other federal government employees – are concerned they could be facing another shutdown in three weeks.

“This was never about government employees,” she said. “This was a political fight in (Washington) D.C. And we should’ve never been used as pawns.”