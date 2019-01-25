Police: Woman wanted for stealing from cars parked at south Denver schools

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help officers find a woman suspected of stealing from vehicles parked at schools on the city’s south side.

DPD said the woman stole from vehicles parked at private elementary and preschools in south Denver on Jan. 11, 14 and 22. She is wanted for unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.

Police say the thefts occurred during the afternoon when parents went inside to pick up children.

DPD describes the woman as white with very distinctive two-tone hair coloring. She drives either a 1997 tan Honda Accord or a late-model maroon Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tips can be made anonymously. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.