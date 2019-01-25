NBA champion Golden State Warriors visit former President Barack Obama instead of White House

WASHINGTON — The NBA champion Golden State Warriors made their trip to the nation’s capital this week but missed out on a White House visit for the second year in a row, instead choosing to meet with former President Barack Obama.

The Warriors won their first title in 2015 and made a trip to the White House to meet with then-President Obama.

But following the Warriors 2017 NBA championship, President Donald Trump tweeted that he withdrew a White House invitation after star Stephen Curry and some other players said they would not go.

The Warriors’ meeting with Obama took place Thursday at Obama’s office in Washington before the defending NBA champs beat the Wizards 126-118.

Looks like the Warriors paid a visit to President Barack Obama during their visit to Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/D5PSwjc3Gl — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 25, 2019

Players and coach Steve Kerr were reluctant to talk about it.

A photo was posted on Instagram but has since been deleted.

Curry said he had no idea where the idea came from. All-Star forward Kevin Durant said it was amazing, and forward Draymond Green called it a “good private team meeting.”

The team has not visited the White House since Trump took office.