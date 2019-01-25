Mild weekend then snow for the Monday morning rush hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow continues in the central and northern mountains on Friday with an additional 1-4 inches of accumulation. The wind in the mountains will be gusty up to 60 mph with temps in the teens and 20s.

The Front Range including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins will be dry and sunny on Friday with highs around 40. It will be breezy on the west side of town.

The mountains dry-out on Saturday with sunshine breaking through by late morning and highs in the teens and 20s.

It'll be dry on Sunday and abnormally warm near 60 across the Front Range.

The next storm system races in late Sunday into the Monday morning rush hour.

1-3 inches of snow accumulation likely across the Front Range in Fort Collins, Loveland, Boulder, Denver and Highlands Ranch.

Temperatures will be colder in the 20s and 30s. Snow tapers-off around lunch.

Accumulations could hit 3-6 inches in the foothills and across the Palmer Divide.

