Man charged with murder in death of his father in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that a 33-year-old man has been officially charged in the death of his father. Nicholas James Licata is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of Frank Licata, 61.

Authorities had not previously revealed the victim’s name or his relation to Nicholas.

On the morning of Jan. 18, Broomfield Police Department officers found a body after responding the 100 block of Agate Way, near Main Street and West 120th Avenue.

In addition to the murder charge, Nicholas faces counts of second-degree assault with strangulation and misdemeanor child abuse.

Nicholas appeared in court Friday. His next scheduled court date is April 12.

The affidavit in the case is currently sealed and no further information was provided regarding the circumstances of Frank’s death.