Male Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders will make history at Super Bowl LIII

LOS ANGELES — History will be made at Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 as male cheerleaders perform with the Los Angeles Rams cheering squad.

Professional dancers Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies made history ahead of the 2018-19 season when they became two of the first three men to be part of an NFL cheerleading team.

“I think we can both say we have both been reached out to by so many men that are so excited to try out, and not just men our age but young men trying out for their junior high school dance team or cheer team and high schools, and it’s exciting to see society change a little bit,” Peron told “Good Morning America” on Thursday.

“You think Atlanta is ready for us? Nahhh! Peron tweeted after the Rams victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship last weekend.

Aye Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us? … NAHHHHHH 😜😜😜… WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oWFAElcw61 — Quinton Peron (@Qperon) January 21, 2019

“2018 first male cheerleaders in the NFL. 2019 first male cheerleaders dancing at the Super Bowl. I can’t breathe,” Jinnies added.

2018 first male cheerleaders in the NFL 2019 first male cheerleaders dancing at the Super Bowl. I 👏🏽can’t👏🏽 breath👏🏽 — Napoleon Jinnies (@NapoleonJinnies) January 21, 2019

The Rams will face the New England Patriots in the big game on Feb. 3.