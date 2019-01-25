Grand champion stock show steer sells for record $150,000

DENVER — It’s not often one sees a 2,500-lb. steer in a four-star hotel, unless you’re at the Brown Palace during the National Western Stock Show.

For the last 75 years, the grand champion steer has paid a visit to the historic hotel in downtown Denver. The steer is placed right in the middle of the lobby.

This year’s steer, Bob, was auctioned off Friday night for a record $150,000.

Bob was raised by 17-year-old Kutter Bland from the Lubbock, Texas area.

“A little teddy bear is what he looks like,” Bland said.

Bland says a genuine relationship formed with the animal while he dedicated a tremendous amount of time to raising him.

“They are like family. They mean just as much to me as my brother and sister does,” said Bland.

Bland said parting with Bob was emotionally difficult.

“If one of your siblings passed away or something, I mean, it’s practically how that is for me,” Bland said.

Bland says he plans to use the auction money to pay for college. He hopes to attend Texas Tech and become a petroleum engineer, according to the stock show.