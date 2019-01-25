× Food Truck Friday

Denver – Every Friday on Daybreak we feature a new food truck that’s roaming the streets of Denver. Today we’re featuring Cyndy’s Food-Lish-Us Food Truck, but Cyndy’s food truck is not a truck, it’s an actual bus.

Cynthia Scott started her business a little over a year ago after taking advantage of the VALOR loan program for their food truck and catering business. Her husband’s military service qualified them for the loan and they’ve been living their dream job ever since.

Cyndy’s Food-Lish-Us is cooking up food the way her grandmother did which is good ol’ comfort food filled with love.