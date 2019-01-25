CSP trooper OK after being hit on 6th Avenue Freeway in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle on the 6th Avenue Freeway in Lakewood Friday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., CSP said via Twitter that it was investigating an incident in the westbound lanes of the freeway west of Simms Street. CSP said a trooper had been hit at the location.

The trooper was taken to the hospital “to be checked out,” CSP said. Just before 7:20 p.m., the agency said the trooper had been released from the hospital and is recovering.

CSP did not say whether the trooper was inside their vehicle when the crash happened. Pictures from the scene show two damaged vehicles: a GMC truck and a Dodge Charger CSP vehicle.

@LakewoodPDCO is investigating an incident WB Highway 6 west of Simms where a Trooper was hit. Trooper was taken to hospital to be checked out. 1 lane is open while they investigate. pic.twitter.com/c4VbYRj0Sg — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 26, 2019

Lakewood police were at the scene.

One lane of traffic was allowed through the area while authorities investigated.