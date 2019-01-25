Big weekend for winter festivals in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE — It’s a big weekend for winter-time festivals in Colorado! Two of the largest events in our state are currently underway.

In Breckenridge, you can check out the 29th annual Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Competition. It features 16 teams from across the world who are creating gigantic pieces of art from snow.

They started building the pieces on Monday and will finish them Friday morning.

Once they’re complete, the pieces will remain intact in Downtown Breckenridge until Wednesday when they’ll be torn down.

In southwest Colorado, you can check out the Ouray Ice Festival at the Ouray Ice Park. This event brings in ice climbers from around the globe.

The gathering serves as an annual fundraiser for the Ouray Ice Park. It runs through January 27th in Ouray. Click here to learn more.