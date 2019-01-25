As season nears, Rockies spend impactful day in the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's the home stretch of the offseason for the Colorado Rockies. Soon, the team will be in Arizona for spring training, which starts in February. But before they head southwest, David Dahl, Trevor Story and Kyle Freeland spent some time visiting fans at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on Friday.

"Coming to see these guys brightens our day just as much as it does them, I think," said shortstop Trevor Story.

One of the highlights of the day was meeting a patient named Troy Holm. He was paralyzed after a fall in June 2018, but he has remained optimistic through his stay in Denver.

"I can't walk anymore, but I was able to walk for 56 years," he explains. "I just look at the positive things."

"He's in there and he has a positive outlook on his life," pitcher Kyle Freeland said after meeting Holm. "That can inspire anyone. It inspires me -- no matter how bad your life can get, you can always have a positive outlook."

Holm has been in the hospital for six months, including the holidays. He used that time to try to spread a little holiday cheer around the building.

"I wore a Santa hat, blinking lights, Christmas music blaring on my cell phone," he says. "I had to go out every night to satisfy my audience."

After a long stay, he's finally headed home to Wyoming this weekend. And as he gets ready to leave, he left quite an impression on his visitors.

"That was so admirable, the way he looks at life and his attitude towards life," says Story. "We're learning from each other here."