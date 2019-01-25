Arapahoe High School teacher charged, accused of sexually assaulting student

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A teacher at Arapahoe High School has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, a woman said she was victimized by drama teacher Ian Ahern five years ago when she was an AHS student.

Investigators filed the case with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for Ahern’s arrest. The 41-year-old turned himself in at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility in Centennial on Friday.

Ahern has been a drama teacher at AHS since 2010. Authorities did not specify exactly when the alleged sexual assault occurred. They were notified through the “Safe2Tell” system.

“If you know a child who may have been sexually assaulted, especially under similar circumstances, and believe the incident may be related to this suspect, please contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 720-874-4020,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. It also said that juveniles are far less likely to report being a victim due to fear, intimidation or embarrassment.

The sheriff’s office advised people to look out for signs of assault that include changes in behavior, nightmares and excessive worrying.

Officials did not release a photo of Ahern in an effort to maintain the investigation’s integrity.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to Littleton Public Schools for a comment and is awaiting a response.