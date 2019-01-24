Watch live: Candlelight vigil held for Adams County deputy killed one year ago

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A vigil is being held for Deputy Heath Gumm, who was killed in the line of duty one year ago.

Gumm was a deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. He was shot after responding to a report of an assault in progress the evening of Jan. 24, 2018 in the 8700 block of Dawson Street in Adams County.

Gumm was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he died.

A vigil is being held in Commerce City Thursday evening to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Gumm’s death. A live video can be viewed above.