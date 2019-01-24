× Walmart to increase truck drivers’ pay to nearly $90,000 a year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is giving its truck drivers a raise to nearly $90,000 a year and plan to hire “hundreds” more drivers this year, the company announced on Wednesday.

The pay for drivers will increase by one cent per mile to an average of $87,500 per year and all-in rate close to 89 cents per mile starting in February, Walmart said in statement.

The company said they hired 1,400 new drivers in 2018 and plan to hire “hundreds” more this year. New hires must have 30 months of experience in the past three years and a clean safety record.

The new pay for truck drivers are well above the median salary for drivers which is $53,000, according to a March 2018 study by the American Trucking Associations. Private fleet drivers make an average of $86,000.