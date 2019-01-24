Truth Check: Misleading to say Gardner is exclusively standing with GOP during shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers continues our series "Truth Check" by sorting fact from fiction in political commercials airing on our station.

You can watch our previous “Truth Check” segments here and you can read our criteria and standards here.

Today's Truth Check focuses on a commercial targeting Republican Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner. The commercial is paid for by Majority Forward, a group aligned with Sen. Schumer, according to the Washington Post.

CLAIM #1

The shutdown in the longest in history and impacting essential services.

Exact quote in ad: "It's the longest government shutdown in history. 800,000 workers furloughed or working without being paid. Food safety inspection stopped nationwide. Pilots have warned our air security is at risk."

Verdict: True

Reason: It is the longest shutdown and 800,000 workers remain without a paycheck.

Food safety inspections remain impacted although many inspections continue.

Additionally, air traffic controllers have issued dire warnings.

CLAIM #2

Cory Gardner is standing with GOP leaders during shutdown.

Exact quote in ad: "Where is Cory Gardner? He pretends to be independent. But he sides with party leaders who refuse to even allow a vote to re-open the government. Tell Gardner to put Colorado over party."

Verdict: Misleading

Reason: Sen. Gardner supported the GOP plan and Democratic plan to reopen the government (one of only a few GOP Senators to side with Sen. Schumer). Gardner followed through with those votes Thursday.

Today, I will vote for both options to fund the remaining parts of the government and fund border security. I’ve consistently been against government shutdowns because I don’t think they are the right way to govern. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 24, 2019

It is important to note that before the shutdown, Gardner appeared to side exclusively with Republicans, calling Democrats a "Revenge Party" on Fox News.

Gardner even took time to swipe Democrats earlier today for not supporting the President.