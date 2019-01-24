× Torch Electrek Heated Gear

Denver – A local company in Denver has a new way to keep you warm during these cold winter months. Imagine technology to anyone who hates the cold, who is held back by the cold or people who would just like some extra comfort during the winter or on those ski trips.

Torch Electrek has created battery heated gear which includes, coats, gloves and insoles for your shoes.

The founder or Torch Electrek, Anthony DeVito stopped by and showed us his latest creation and how it’ll keep anyone warm if they have to brave the cold.

https://torchcoatheater.com/