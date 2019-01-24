Teachers protest outside DPS board meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Teachers protested outside a DPS board meeting in downtown Denver Thursday.

Teachers are planning to strike over demands for increased pay, but it is unclear when the strike will take place.

At one point Thursday, protesters marched into the building where the board was meeting.

"Our administration is bloated and overpaid while we have teachers who can barely afford to feed their families. That is why we voted to strike," said teacher Rebecka Hendricks.