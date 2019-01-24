Speaker at Douglas County School Board meeting escorted from podium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- A speaker at the Douglas County School Board meeting was escorted away from the podium during public comment Thursday night because the board president said the speaker violated a district policy.

The speaker was addressing the district's social media policy when he mentioned the name of a teacher, Ms. Grissom.

Michelle Grissom is a teacher at Mountain Ridge Middle School who's currently on leave because of what she tweeted a few days ago.

She sent tweets to whom she thought was the father of the student at the center of a viral video between a group of high school students and Native Americans in Washington, D.C.

Grissom was wrong. That created an uproar and Grissom was put on leave.

The public comment speaker was addressing the tweets when he said the teacher's name.

He continued talking as the school board president and other members interrupted him to say he was breaking the district's policy about bringing up specific personnel issues during public comment.

The speaker's microphone was cut off and a sheriff's deputy calmly escorted the speaker away.